Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in The Trade Desk $TTD

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 60.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,413 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 21,199 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $3,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Insider Activity at Trade Desk

In other news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 51,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.18, for a total value of $4,676,622.20. Following the transaction, the insider owned 218,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,899,670.28. The trade was a 19.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

TTD stock opened at $45.24 on Friday. The Trade Desk has a one year low of $42.96 and a one year high of $141.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.63. The company has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a PE ratio of 54.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.36.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.24). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 15.57%.The company had revenue of $694.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Trade Desk’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Trade Desk has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Trade Desk will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on TTD shares. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Monday, August 11th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 15th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TTD

Trade Desk Profile

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.