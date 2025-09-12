Brokerages Set Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Price Target at $4.50

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.50.

SGMO has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th.

Sangamo Therapeutics Stock Performance

SGMO stock opened at $0.53 on Friday. Sangamo Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.41 and a twelve month high of $3.18. The company has a market capitalization of $160.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.63.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $18.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.68 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 77.48% and a negative return on equity of 293.05%. On average, research analysts predict that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 439.2% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 44,800 shares during the last quarter. Caption Management LLC bought a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. 56.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage genomic medicine company, focuses on translating science into medicines that transform the lives of patients and families afflicted with serious diseases in the United States. The company's clinical-stage product candidates are ST-920, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of Fabry disease; TX200, a chimeric antigen receptor engineered regulatory T cell (CAR-Treg) therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the prevention of immune-mediated rejection in HLA-A2 mismatched kidney transplantation; SB-525, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of moderately severe to severe hemophilia A; BIVV003, a zinc finger nuclease gene-edited cell therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 PRECIZN-1 clinical study for the treatment of sickle cell disease.

