Ascent Group LLC Makes New $325,000 Investment in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. $TKO

Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hemington Wealth Management increased its stake in TKO Group by 425.0% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TKO Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TKO Group in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TKO Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 129.8% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Get TKO Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TKO shares. UBS Group raised their target price on TKO Group from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on TKO Group in a report on Friday, September 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Baird R W raised TKO Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on TKO Group from $182.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded TKO Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TKO Group news, Director Nick Khan sold 45,168 shares of TKO Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total transaction of $7,715,597.76. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 156,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,732,305.08. The trade was a 22.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,725 shares of company stock worth $12,767,807. 61.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TKO Group Trading Up 3.7%

NYSE TKO opened at $202.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.63 and a twelve month high of $203.17. The company has a market cap of $40.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.63 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $178.43 and its 200 day moving average is $164.90.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.06). TKO Group had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TKO Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This is a boost from TKO Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. TKO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.62%.

About TKO Group

(Free Report)

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TKO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TKO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.