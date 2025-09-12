Agilent Technologies, Inc. $A Shares Purchased by Ascent Group LLC

Ascent Group LLC lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 34.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,401 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 868 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in A. Generation Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 19.8% in the first quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 4,983,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $582,976,000 after purchasing an additional 824,243 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 15,648.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 627,247 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $73,375,000 after purchasing an additional 623,264 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 345.9% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 769,897 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $103,428,000 after purchasing an additional 597,249 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 141.5% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 935,893 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $109,481,000 after purchasing an additional 548,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 38.3% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,577,999 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $184,594,000 after purchasing an additional 437,242 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agilent Technologies

In other news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total transaction of $177,099.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 37,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,397,893.12. The trade was a 3.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on A. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.25.

Agilent Technologies Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $126.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.43 and a twelve month high of $153.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.07.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The medical research company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.37. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Agilent Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.560-5.590 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.570-1.600 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Featured Articles

