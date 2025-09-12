Ascent Group LLC Makes New $374,000 Investment in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. $FCX

Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,866 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Dagco Inc. acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $45.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.66 and a 1-year high of $52.61. The company has a market cap of $65.84 billion, a PE ratio of 34.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.06.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.09. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 7.45%.The firm had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 22.73%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

