Ascent Group LLC Takes Position in Airbnb, Inc. $ABNB

Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its stake in Airbnb by 42.8% during the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 16,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after buying an additional 5,060 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Airbnb by 74.8% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 20,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after buying an additional 8,780 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in Airbnb by 10.0% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Airbnb by 0.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 51,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,115,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Airbnb by 40.1% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Trading Down 0.3%

Airbnb stock opened at $123.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $76.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.74. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.88 and a 12 month high of $163.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.19% and a net margin of 22.67%.The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Airbnb’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 236,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.53, for a total value of $30,097,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,412,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,074,272.95. The trade was a 14.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 2,246 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.20, for a total value of $281,199.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 182,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,850,752.80. The trade was a 1.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,438,326 shares of company stock valued at $188,798,155 over the last ninety days. 27.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABNB. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays set a $105.00 price objective on Airbnb and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. BNP Paribas raised Airbnb to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets set a $124.00 target price on Airbnb and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Phillip Securities raised Airbnb from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.66.

Airbnb Profile



Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

