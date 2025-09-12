Ascent Group LLC Purchases 828 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. $STLD

Ascent Group LLC grew its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 43.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STLD. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 493.9% during the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 194.7% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock opened at $133.99 on Friday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.17 and a fifty-two week high of $155.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $129.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.09.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.04). Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.15%.

Insider Activity at Steel Dynamics

In related news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.71, for a total value of $1,520,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 66,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,456,371.98. The trade was a 15.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on STLD. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.70.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Steel Dynamics

About Steel Dynamics

(Free Report)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.