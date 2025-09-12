Ascent Group LLC Acquires New Position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF $IYE

Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IYE. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.46% of the company’s stock.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA IYE opened at $47.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.51. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $39.35 and a 52 week high of $51.61.

About iShares U.S. Energy ETF

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

