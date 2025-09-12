Ascent Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF $DGRO

Ascent Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 51.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,797 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 8,816.1% in the 1st quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 279,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,296,000 after acquiring an additional 276,824 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 5,810 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,523,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,445,000 after acquiring an additional 131,364 shares during the period. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 162,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,069,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $68.04 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $54.09 and a 52-week high of $68.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.77 and a 200-day moving average of $62.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

