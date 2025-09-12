Ascent Group LLC Purchases Shares of 7,813 Newmont Corporation $NEM

Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,014,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $773,159,000 after buying an additional 1,306,783 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,934,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $624,458,000 after buying an additional 191,940 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 12,646,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $611,187,000 after buying an additional 343,535 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,748,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $518,936,000 after buying an additional 228,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 9,407,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $350,166,000 after buying an additional 1,331,278 shares in the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In other news, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.59, for a total value of $154,923.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 38,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,905,205.91. This represents a 5.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total transaction of $190,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 58,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,739,133.76. The trade was a 4.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,246 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,559. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on NEM shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Newmont from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. National Bankshares raised shares of Newmont from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of Newmont from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.38.

Newmont Price Performance

NEM stock opened at $79.64 on Friday. Newmont Corporation has a 12 month low of $36.86 and a 12 month high of $79.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.80. The stock has a market cap of $87.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.34.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.48. Newmont had a net margin of 30.50% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Newmont Corporation will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.95%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

