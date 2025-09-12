Ascent Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in PPDAI Group Inc. Sponsored ADR $FINV

Ascent Group LLC increased its stake in shares of PPDAI Group Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:FINV – Free Report) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,111 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in PPDAI Group were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FINV. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new stake in PPDAI Group in the 1st quarter worth about $319,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in PPDAI Group by 573.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,050,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,116,000 after buying an additional 894,566 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in PPDAI Group by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 59,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 31,641 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in PPDAI Group by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 98,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 12,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC boosted its stake in PPDAI Group by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 185,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after buying an additional 105,454 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered PPDAI Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 23rd. UBS Group raised PPDAI Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $11.80 to $12.10 in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, PPDAI Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.55.

PPDAI Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FINV opened at $7.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89. PPDAI Group Inc. Sponsored ADR has a one year low of $5.19 and a one year high of $11.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.80.

PPDAI Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $499.46 million for the quarter. PPDAI Group had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 20.28%. PPDAI Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

PPDAI Group Profile

FinVolution Group operates in the online consumer finance industry. The company operates a fintech platform that is empowered by borrowers with financial institutions. It operates in China and internationally. The company was formerly known as PPDAI Group Inc and changed its name to FinVolution Group in November 2019.

