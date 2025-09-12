Caxton Associates LLP Acquires Shares of 11,336 First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. $FR

Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $612,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FR. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 88,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,425,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $619,000. 99.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on FR shares. Mizuho increased their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Scotiabank increased their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.80.

First Industrial Realty Trust Trading Up 3.1%

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $52.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.28. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.31 and a 1 year high of $58.17.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $180.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.46 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 38.70% and a return on equity of 9.92%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. First Industrial Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.880-2.960 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

First Industrial Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.83%.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

