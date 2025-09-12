Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Buys 699 Shares of Corteva, Inc. $CTVA

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,944 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Corteva by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 18,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Corteva by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC lifted its stake in Corteva by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 7,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Corteva by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, One Wealth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Corteva by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. One Wealth Capital Management LLC now owns 4,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Corteva stock opened at $73.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.07 and a 200 day moving average of $68.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.78. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.40 and a 12-month high of $77.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $6.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 35.12%.

In related news, EVP Robert D. King sold 37,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.20, for a total value of $2,766,176.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 49,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,655,240.40. This represents a 43.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of Corteva to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Citigroup lowered shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.25.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

