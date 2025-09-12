Steven Karol Sells 3,433 Shares of Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) Stock

Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) Director Steven Karol sold 3,433 shares of Carpenter Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.78, for a total transaction of $843,762.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 180,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,240,400. This represents a 1.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE:CRS opened at $243.46 on Friday. Carpenter Technology Corporation has a 12 month low of $136.05 and a 12 month high of $290.84. The firm has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $258.48 and its 200-day moving average is $227.38.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.18. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The company had revenue of $755.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Carpenter Technology Corporation will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is 10.78%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CRS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Carpenter Technology from $245.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Carpenter Technology from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,107,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $381,869,000 after buying an additional 570,441 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in Carpenter Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $329,727,000. SurgoCap Partners LP increased its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 117.6% in the 4th quarter. SurgoCap Partners LP now owns 1,442,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $244,734,000 after buying an additional 779,357 shares during the period. Advent International L.P. increased its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Advent International L.P. now owns 804,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $145,819,000 after buying an additional 87,186 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 619,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $113,114,000 after buying an additional 27,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

