Belpointe Asset Management LLC Takes $1.58 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF $EFAV

Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFAV. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 210.5% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 240,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,734,000 after purchasing an additional 162,996 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $10,429,000. Elevation Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $9,702,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 309.0% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 111,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,716,000 after purchasing an additional 84,503 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 20.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 461,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,923,000 after purchasing an additional 79,604 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 23.4%

Shares of EFAV stock opened at $86.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.57. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $69.19 and a 12 month high of $85.52.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.