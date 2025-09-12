SentinelOne (NYSE:S) CEO Sells $723,003.96 in Stock

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 38,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total value of $723,003.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,461,776 shares in the company, valued at $27,320,593.44. This trade represents a 2.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Tomer Weingarten also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 6th, Tomer Weingarten sold 31,916 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.31, for a total value of $552,465.96.

SentinelOne Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:S opened at $18.47 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.99 and a beta of 0.78. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.36 and a 12 month high of $29.29.

Institutional Trading of SentinelOne

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in SentinelOne by 11,049.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 35,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 34,917 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in SentinelOne by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 43,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 17,998 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in SentinelOne by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,199,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,533 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in SentinelOne in the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in SentinelOne by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 51,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 18,009 shares in the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on S. DA Davidson increased their price target on SentinelOne from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “positive” rating on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on SentinelOne from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Barclays increased their price target on SentinelOne from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SentinelOne currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.29.

SentinelOne Company Profile

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

