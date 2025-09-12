SentinelOne (NYSE:S) CEO Sells $723,003.96 in Stock

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 38,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total value of $723,003.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,461,776 shares in the company, valued at $27,320,593.44. This trade represents a 2.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Tomer Weingarten also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, August 6th, Tomer Weingarten sold 31,916 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.31, for a total value of $552,465.96.
SentinelOne Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:S opened at $18.47 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.99 and a beta of 0.78. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.36 and a 12 month high of $29.29.
Institutional Trading of SentinelOne
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have weighed in on S. DA Davidson increased their price target on SentinelOne from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “positive” rating on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on SentinelOne from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Barclays increased their price target on SentinelOne from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SentinelOne currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.29.
SentinelOne Company Profile
SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.
