Discovery Silver (TSE:DSV) Director Acquires C$768,000.00 in Stock

Discovery Silver Corp. (TSE:DSV – Get Free Report) Director Eric Sprott acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$3.84 per share, for a total transaction of C$768,000.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 90,663,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$348,146,296.32. This represents a 0.22% increase in their ownership of the stock.

Eric Sprott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 10th, Eric Sprott sold 1,500,000 shares of Discovery Silver stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.64, for a total value of C$6,960,000.00.

On Thursday, August 14th, Eric Sprott sold 250,000 shares of Discovery Silver stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.95, for a total value of C$988,000.00.

On Thursday, August 14th, Eric Sprott sold 500,000 shares of Discovery Silver stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.95, for a total value of C$1,975,000.00.

Shares of TSE DSV opened at C$4.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.69 billion, a PE ratio of -185.19 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.95. Discovery Silver Corp. has a 12-month low of C$0.57 and a 12-month high of C$4.68.

Separately, Raymond James Financial raised Discovery Silver to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

Discovery Silver Corp is an exploration and development company building a large-scale, high-margin silver asset in Mexico. Its flagship project is the Cordero project, one of the few silver projects globally that offer margin, size, and scaleability. The project is located in a prolific mining belt in Chihuahua State, Mexico.

