Jesper Christensen Sells 34,202 Shares of Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Stock

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Free Report) insider Jesper Christensen sold 34,202 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total transaction of $617,688.12. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 69,363 shares in the company, valued at $1,252,695.78. The trade was a 33.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Genco Shipping & Trading Stock Performance

Shares of GNK stock opened at $17.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.63. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a one year low of $11.20 and a one year high of $19.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $763.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.29 and a beta of 1.22.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The shipping company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Genco Shipping & Trading had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $46.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genco Shipping & Trading Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 176.47%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GNK. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genco Shipping & Trading currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genco Shipping & Trading

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 82.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,942 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 239.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 303.3% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,275 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 1,119.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,462 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 4,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.62% of the company’s stock.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, bauxite, steel products, and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the Major Bulk and Minor Bulk segments. The Major Bulk segment focuses on Capesize vessels. The Minor Bulk segment consists of Ultramax and Supramax vessels.

