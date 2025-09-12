AOT Growth & Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:AOTG) Short Interest Update

AOT Growth & Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:AOTG – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 9,600 shares, an increase of 284.0% from the August 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.
AOT Growth & Innovation ETF Stock Up 0.5%
Shares of AOTG stock opened at $53.25 on Friday. AOT Growth & Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $32.95 and a 12 month high of $53.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.84. The company has a market cap of $63.90 million, a PE ratio of 43.07 and a beta of -1.84.
AOT Growth & Innovation ETF Company Profile
