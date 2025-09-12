AOT Growth & Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:AOTG) Short Interest Update

AOT Growth & Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:AOTG – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 9,600 shares, an increase of 284.0% from the August 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

AOT Growth & Innovation ETF Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of AOTG stock opened at $53.25 on Friday. AOT Growth & Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $32.95 and a 12 month high of $53.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.84. The company has a market cap of $63.90 million, a PE ratio of 43.07 and a beta of -1.84.

AOT Growth & Innovation ETF Company Profile

The AOT Growth and Innovation ETF (AOTG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in a growth portfolio of low marginal cost companies in the US. Stocks are selected based on proprietary fundamental research and criteria. AOTG was launched on Jun 29, 2022 and is managed by Alpha Architect.

