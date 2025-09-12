Bone Biologics Corp. (NASDAQ:BBLG) Short Interest Update

Bone Biologics Corp. (NASDAQ:BBLG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 7,800 shares, a decline of 73.6% from the August 15th total of 29,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Bone Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 6th.

BBLG stock opened at $2.11 on Friday. Bone Biologics has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $16.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.97.

Bone Biologics (NASDAQ:BBLG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.75). Equities research analysts expect that Bone Biologics will post -5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bone Biologics Corporation, a medical device company, focuses on bone regeneration in spinal fusion using the recombinant human protein. The company's NELL-1/DBM, an osteopromotive recombinant protein that provides target specific control over bone regeneration. It also develops NELL-1/DBM Fusion Device for use in spinal fusion procedures in skeletally mature patients with spinal degenerative disc disease at one level from L2-S1.

