Atlanticus Holdings Co. 9.25% Senior Notes due 2029 (NASDAQ:ATLCZ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 9.25% Senior Notes due 2029 (NASDAQ:ATLCZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 7,400 shares, a growth of 362.5% from the August 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 9.25% Senior Notes due 2029 Stock Performance

ATLCZ stock opened at $25.70 on Friday. Atlanticus Holdings Co. 9.25% Senior Notes due 2029 has a 1-year low of $23.40 and a 1-year high of $25.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.09.

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 9.25% Senior Notes due 2029 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.5781 per share. This represents a $2.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st.

