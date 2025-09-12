Insider Selling: Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Director Sells 800 Shares of Stock

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) Director William Sandbrook sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $733.56, for a total value of $586,848.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 11,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,557,710.96. This represents a 6.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

FIX opened at $766.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.04 billion, a PE ratio of 39.38 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $654.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $496.32. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $276.44 and a fifty-two week high of $772.22.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The construction company reported $6.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $1.69. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 9.01%.The company’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is 10.28%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FIX shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $512.00 to $581.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Zacks Research raised Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. William Blair began coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $630.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $545.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $635.60.

Institutional Trading of Comfort Systems USA

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIX. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 2,872,410.3% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 833,028 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $268,510,000 after purchasing an additional 832,999 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the second quarter valued at $256,998,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 106.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 530,428 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $165,228,000 after purchasing an additional 273,453 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 39,575.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 254,318 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,974,000 after purchasing an additional 253,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 299.2% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 319,813 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $103,085,000 after purchasing an additional 239,692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

Further Reading

