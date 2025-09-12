WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 700 shares, a drop of 76.7% from the August 15th total of 3,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Stock Performance

Shares of AGZD opened at $22.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.31. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $21.86 and a twelve month high of $22.87.

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 25th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 25th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGZD. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund in the second quarter worth $64,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 7.8% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 15,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 306.6% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 80,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 60,424 shares during the last quarter.

The WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (AGZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a long\u002Fshort net-zero-duration bond index that’s long US investment-grade issues and short Treasury futures. AGZD was launched on Dec 18, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

