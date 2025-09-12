NAHL Group (LON:NAH) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

NAHL Group Plc (LON:NAH – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 57.11 ($0.78) and traded as low as GBX 52 ($0.71). NAHL Group shares last traded at GBX 52.50 ($0.71), with a volume of 7,116 shares traded.

NAHL Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.82. The firm has a market capitalization of £25.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.18 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 49.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 57.11.

About NAHL Group

NAHL Group plc (AIM: NAH) is a leader in the Consumer Legal Services (“CLS”) market. The Group provides services and products to individuals and businesses in the CLS market through its three divisions:

– Personal Injury provides outsourced marketing services to law firms through National Accident Helpline and claims processing services to individuals through Your Law, Law Together and National Accident Law.

– Critical Care provides a range of specialist services in the catastrophic and serious injury market to both claimants and defendants through Bush and Company Rehabilitation.

– Residential Property provides marketing services to law firms and conveyancers as well as surveys to individuals through Fitzalan Partners.

