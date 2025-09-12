Hongkong Land (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Hongkong Land Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HNGKY – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.51 and traded as high as $33.02. Hongkong Land shares last traded at $32.04, with a volume of 3,360 shares changing hands.

Hongkong Land Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.93.

Get Hongkong Land alerts:

Hongkong Land Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 25th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a yield of 328.0%.

About Hongkong Land

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of properties in Hong Kong, Macau, Mainland China, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Development Properties. It owns and manages approximately 850,000 square meters of office and luxury retail assets primarily in Hong Kong, Singapore, Beijing, and Jakarta.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hongkong Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hongkong Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.