CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.58 and traded as high as $6.14. CES Energy Solutions shares last traded at $6.14, with a volume of 158 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CES Energy Solutions in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CES Energy Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of CES Energy Solutions in a research report on Monday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CES Energy Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get CES Energy Solutions alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CES Energy Solutions

CES Energy Solutions Stock Down 0.5%

CES Energy Solutions Increases Dividend

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.05.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.0305 per share. This is an increase from CES Energy Solutions’s previous dividend of $0.03. This represents a dividend yield of 248.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. CES Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 97.87%.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. The company provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.