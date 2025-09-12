Gitennes Exploration (CVE:GIT) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Gitennes Exploration Inc. (CVE:GIT – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.43 and traded as high as C$0.43. Gitennes Exploration shares last traded at C$0.43, with a volume of 27,500 shares trading hands.

Gitennes Exploration Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.52. The firm has a market cap of C$3.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.43.

Gitennes Exploration Company Profile

Gitennes Exploration Inc, a junior mineral exploration company, acquires and explores for mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds interests in the New Mosher, Maxwell, and JMW gold properties in northern Quebec; the Snowbird gold property in northern British Columbia; and three gold/copper properties in the Gaspé region of Quebec, Canada, as well as a royalty interest in the Urumalqui silver property in Peru.

Featured Stories

