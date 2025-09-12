Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.99 and traded as high as $2.32. Oxbridge Re shares last traded at $2.30, with a volume of 38,341 shares changing hands.

Separately, Wall Street Zen started coverage on Oxbridge Re in a research note on Friday, May 16th. They issued a "hold" rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Oxbridge Re Stock Up 0.4%

The company has a market capitalization of $17.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.99.

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The insurance provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $0.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 million. Oxbridge Re had a negative return on equity of 59.48% and a negative net margin of 151.89%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Oxbridge Re stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 622,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,176,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 8.36% of Oxbridge Re at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It also issues reinsurance contracts through digital securities by blockchain technology.

