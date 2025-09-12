Stolt-Nielsen (OTCMKTS:SOIEF) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Stolt-Nielsen Limited (OTCMKTS:SOIEF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.06 and traded as high as $34.25. Stolt-Nielsen shares last traded at $34.25, with a volume of 2,000 shares changing hands.

Stolt-Nielsen Trading Up 0.8%

The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.06 and a 200 day moving average of $25.81.

Stolt-Nielsen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stolt-Nielsen Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation, storage, and distribution solutions for bulk liquid chemicals, edible oils, acids, and other specialty liquids worldwide. It operates through five segments: Tankers, Terminals, Tank Containers, Stolt Sea Farm, and Stolt-Nielsen Gas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stolt-Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stolt-Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.