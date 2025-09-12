Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.90 and traded as high as $14.25. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $14.23, with a volume of 133,985 shares traded.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.47.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.0993 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.4%.
About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
