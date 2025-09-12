Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.90 and traded as high as $14.25. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $14.23, with a volume of 133,985 shares traded.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.47.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.0993 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.4%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 276,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,985,000 after acquiring an additional 44,573 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 97,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 27,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Finally, Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,258,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

