John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.19 and traded as high as $37.96. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $37.84, with a volume of 27,830 shares changing hands.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.22.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th.
John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the financial services sector.
