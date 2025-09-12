John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.19 and traded as high as $37.96. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $37.84, with a volume of 27,830 shares changing hands.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Stock Up 0.1%

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.22.

Get John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund alerts:

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 149.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. 19.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the financial services sector.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.