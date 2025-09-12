Solid State (LON:SOLI) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Solid State plc (LON:SOLI – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 173.78 ($2.36) and traded as low as GBX 150 ($2.04). Solid State shares last traded at GBX 153.35 ($2.08), with a volume of 185,194 shares trading hands.

Solid State Trading Down 1.7%

The firm has a market cap of £86.89 million, a PE ratio of 17,038.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 166.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 173.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.82.

Get Solid State alerts:

Solid State (LON:SOLI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 8th. The company reported GBX 6.30 earnings per share for the quarter. Solid State had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 14.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Solid State plc will post 13.6195996 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Solid State Company Profile

Solid State plc (AIM:SOLI) is a leading value-added electronics group supplying commercial, industrial and defence markets with durable components, assemblies and manufactured systems for use in critical applications, with a particular emphasis on harsh operational environments. Solid State’s products are found around the world, from the ocean floor to the edge of space, ensuring the smooth operation of systems that augment our everyday lives.

The company has a core focus on industrial and ruggedised computing, battery power solutions, antennas, secure radio systems, imaging technologies, and electronic components & displays.

Operating through two divisions (systems and components) the group thrives on complex engineering challenges, often requiring design-in support and component sourcing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Solid State Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid State and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.