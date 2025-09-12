Fortis Capital Advisors LLC Invests $201,000 in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF $PSK

Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 274.9% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 32,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 24,052 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 628,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,352,000 after purchasing an additional 54,603 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 22.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 986,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,955,000 after purchasing an additional 183,181 shares during the last quarter. CNO Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $22,673,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF alerts:

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Price Performance

PSK stock opened at $33.42 on Friday. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $30.85 and a 12 month high of $36.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.14.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Profile

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.