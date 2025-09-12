Belpointe Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation $AGM

Belpointe Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM – Free Report) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,306 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 703 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 244,550 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,856,000 after purchasing an additional 24,289 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,253 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $19,924,000 after purchasing an additional 4,963 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 1.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,602 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,614,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 9.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 41,214 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,728,000 after buying an additional 3,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 2.0% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 34,502 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,469,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. 68.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Bradford T. Nordholm sold 4,224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.12, for a total transaction of $870,650.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 32,770 shares in the company, valued at $6,754,552.40. This trade represents a 11.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory Ramsey sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.71, for a total value of $310,065.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 3,085 shares in the company, valued at $637,700.35. This trade represents a 32.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,017 shares of company stock worth $1,240,807. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.00.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AGM opened at $197.60 on Friday. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation has a twelve month low of $159.64 and a twelve month high of $217.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $188.74 and its 200 day moving average is $187.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.01.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The credit services provider reported $4.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.03. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The company had revenue of $100.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.54 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation will post 17.6 EPS for the current year.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Profile

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy. The company’s Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.

