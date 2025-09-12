Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR Shares Sold by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd trimmed its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $4,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 18.7% during the first quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.2% during the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $840.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $792.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $685.57. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $438.86 and a 12-month high of $954.00.

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $664.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.74 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 73.17% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The company’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share. Monolithic Power Systems has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.25%.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, EVP Deming Xiao sold 39,999 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $780.00, for a total value of $31,199,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 121,605 shares in the company, valued at $94,851,900. The trade was a 24.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeff Zhou sold 193 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $870.00, for a total transaction of $167,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 5,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,881,570. This trade represents a 3.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,792 shares of company stock worth $41,066,150 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MPWR shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $940.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $880.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. William Blair upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $730.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $838.09.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

