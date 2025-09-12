IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 727 Shares of Ares Management Corporation $ARES

IFM Investors Pty Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,074 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 727 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $4,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARES. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Ares Management by 129.6% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,988 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ares Management by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Ares Management by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 53,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,829,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in Ares Management by 99.5% during the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 31,765 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after buying an additional 15,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 1st quarter valued at $667,000. 50.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ARES opened at $184.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $182.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.44. Ares Management Corporation has a 12-month low of $110.63 and a 12-month high of $200.49.

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Ares Management had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 15.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ares Management Corporation will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is 258.96%.

In related news, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 101,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total value of $17,798,742.00. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 128,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,614,758.61. This represents a 44.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,461,163 shares of company stock valued at $441,459,002. Corporate insiders own 36.86% of the company’s stock.

ARES has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $189.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Monday, July 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ares Management from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Ares Management from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.73.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

