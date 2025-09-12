IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $5.69 Million Stake in American Homes 4 Rent $AMH

IFM Investors Pty Ltd trimmed its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,151 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $5,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 171.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $40.50 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.42.

American Homes 4 Rent Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of AMH stock opened at $34.62 on Friday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $31.68 and a 12-month high of $41.41. The company has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 23.72% and a return on equity of 5.60%. The firm had revenue of $457.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. American Homes 4 Rent has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.840-1.880 EPS. Research analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.11%.

About American Homes 4 Rent

(Free Report)

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.