Insider Selling: NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE) Director Sells C$1,175,000.00 in Stock

NexGen Energy Ltd. (TSE:NXE – Get Free Report) Director Richard Patricio sold 125,000 shares of NexGen Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.40, for a total transaction of C$1,175,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 1,269,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$11,937,060. This represents a 8.96% decrease in their position.

NexGen Energy Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of TSE:NXE opened at C$10.89 on Friday. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a one year low of C$5.59 and a one year high of C$12.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$9.73 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.49, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 8.20. The stock has a market cap of C$6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.00 and a beta of 1.61.

Get NexGen Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on NXE. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of NexGen Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Desjardins set a C$13.50 price objective on shares of NexGen Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have given a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NexGen Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.16.

About NexGen Energy

(Get Free Report)

NexGen Energy Ltd is a mineral exploration company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. The company’s projects portfolio consists of ROOK I, Radio Property, and the IsoEnergy, at the Athabasca Basin. The Rook I property hosts the world-class Arrow Zone, the Bow discovery.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NexGen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexGen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.