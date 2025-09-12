Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) Major Shareholder Sells $924,197.79 in Stock

Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Reprogrammed Interchange Llc sold 464,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.99, for a total value of $924,197.79. Following the sale, the insider owned 35,012,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,674,910.82. This represents a 1.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Reprogrammed Interchange Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 10th, Reprogrammed Interchange Llc sold 350,000 shares of Vor Biopharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.82, for a total value of $637,000.00.

On Tuesday, September 9th, Reprogrammed Interchange Llc sold 449,226 shares of Vor Biopharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total value of $898,452.00.

On Friday, September 5th, Reprogrammed Interchange Llc sold 400,000 shares of Vor Biopharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.97, for a total value of $788,000.00.

On Thursday, September 4th, Reprogrammed Interchange Llc sold 453,016 shares of Vor Biopharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.93, for a total value of $874,320.88.

On Wednesday, September 3rd, Reprogrammed Interchange Llc sold 554,612 shares of Vor Biopharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total value of $1,109,224.00.

On Thursday, August 28th, Reprogrammed Interchange Llc sold 806,351 shares of Vor Biopharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total value of $1,620,765.51.

On Wednesday, August 27th, Reprogrammed Interchange Llc sold 611,647 shares of Vor Biopharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total value of $1,229,410.47.

On Tuesday, August 26th, Reprogrammed Interchange Llc sold 284,190 shares of Vor Biopharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total value of $591,115.20.

On Monday, August 25th, Reprogrammed Interchange Llc sold 387,346 shares of Vor Biopharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total value of $821,173.52.

Vor Biopharma Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:VOR opened at $1.82 on Friday. Vor Biopharma Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $3.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.12. The firm has a market cap of $229.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 2.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on VOR. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Thursday, June 26th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vor Biopharma

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VOR. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Vor Biopharma by 106.1% in the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 51,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 26,535 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vor Biopharma by 218.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 84,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 58,247 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New York acquired a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. 97.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vor Biopharma Company Profile

Vor Biopharma Inc operates as a clinical-stage cell and genome engineering company. Its lead product is tremtelectogene empogeditemcel (trem-cel), an engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) product candidate that is in phase 1/2 trial to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies.

