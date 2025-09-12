ASA Gold and Precious Metals (NYSE:ASA) Major Shareholder Buys $992,655.00 in Stock

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 24,510 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.50 per share, for a total transaction of $992,655.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 4,260,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,552,032. The trade was a 0.58% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 19,126 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.34 per share, for a total transaction of $771,542.84.

On Tuesday, September 9th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 31,225 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.06 per share, for a total transaction of $1,250,873.50.

On Wednesday, September 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 30,460 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.88 per share, for a total transaction of $1,184,284.80.

On Tuesday, September 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 70,108 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.64 per share, for a total transaction of $2,708,973.12.

On Monday, August 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 7,520 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.51 per share, for a total transaction of $274,555.20.

On Friday, August 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 4,620 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.97 per share, for a total transaction of $166,181.40.

On Thursday, August 21st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 610 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.05 per share, for a total transaction of $21,380.50.

On Tuesday, August 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 9,943 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.99 per share, for a total transaction of $337,962.57.

On Monday, August 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 1,600 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.46 per share, for a total transaction of $55,136.00.

On Friday, August 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 10,000 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.53 per share, for a total transaction of $345,300.00.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Trading Up 1.2%

ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock opened at $40.77 on Friday. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited has a 12-month low of $19.25 and a 12-month high of $40.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.77 and its 200 day moving average is $31.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 128,600.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,287 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the second quarter worth $231,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 143.4% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,252 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 4,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the first quarter worth $220,000.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. It also invests in exchange traded funds.

