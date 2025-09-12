Integrity Alliance LLC. Invests $948,000 in T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Integrity Alliance LLC. purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,555 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $948,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 9,400.0% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 95 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 139.5% during the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the first quarter worth $29,000. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 208.1% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 114 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 45.3% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 138 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMUS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $286.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.02.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $241.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $243.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.95. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $195.47 and a 1-year high of $276.49. The company has a market cap of $271.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.61.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.15. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 14.53%.The firm had revenue of $21.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.58, for a total transaction of $5,750,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 358,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,682,168.76. This trade represents a 5.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.08, for a total value of $16,767,187.20. Following the sale, the director owned 635,014,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,454,306,128.32. The trade was a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,627,930 shares of company stock valued at $628,713,068. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

