Integrity Alliance LLC. Makes New $768,000 Investment in VanEck Retail ETF $RTH

Integrity Alliance LLC. purchased a new position in VanEck Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RTH. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in VanEck Retail ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in VanEck Retail ETF by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Retail ETF in the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Retail ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in VanEck Retail ETF in the 1st quarter worth $361,000. Institutional investors own 25.85% of the company’s stock.

VanEck Retail ETF Trading Up 1.2%

NASDAQ:RTH opened at $253.63 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $244.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $234.46. VanEck Retail ETF has a 12 month low of $206.24 and a 12 month high of $253.90. The stock has a market cap of $261.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 0.88.

VanEck Retail ETF Profile

The VanEck Retail ETF (RTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Retail 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 25 largest US-listed companies that derive most of their revenue from retail. RTH was launched on May 2, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

