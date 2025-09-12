Integrity Alliance LLC. Takes Position in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. $ARLP

Integrity Alliance LLC. purchased a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 34,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 17,647 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 321.3% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 969 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,903 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 7.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,058 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliance Resource Partners alerts:

Alliance Resource Partners Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of ARLP stock opened at $22.54 on Friday. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $22.20 and a 1-year high of $30.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.20 and a 200-day moving average of $25.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.58.

Alliance Resource Partners Cuts Dividend

Alliance Resource Partners ( NASDAQ:ARLP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.06). Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $547.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.57 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 7th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.6%. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 132.60%.

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.