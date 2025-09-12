Integrity Alliance LLC. Buys Shares of 5,474 Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA

Integrity Alliance LLC. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $724,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Summit Securities Group LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 100.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59,000 shares in the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1,960.0% in the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 13.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Stock Up 8.1%

Alibaba Group stock opened at $155.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.48. The company has a market cap of $370.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.11. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $80.06 and a fifty-two week high of $156.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on BABA shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Sunday, August 31st. Mizuho upped their target price on Alibaba Group from $149.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Alibaba Group from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.40.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

