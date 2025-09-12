Integrity Alliance LLC. Has $885,000 Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF $GRPM

Integrity Alliance LLC. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:GRPM – Free Report) by 38.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,451 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Integrity Alliance LLC. owned approximately 0.19% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF worth $885,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF by 65.9% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF by 16.5% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF Trading Up 1.5%

GRPM opened at $121.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.81 and its 200-day moving average is $108.16. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF has a 1-year low of $89.15 and a 1-year high of $127.48. The company has a market cap of $491.06 million, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.09.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF (GRPM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of US mid-cap growth stocks with perceived quality and value characteristics. GRPM was launched on Dec 8, 2010 and is issued by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:GRPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.