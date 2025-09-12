Integrity Alliance LLC. Purchases New Shares in AGNC Investment Corp. $AGNC

Integrity Alliance LLC. acquired a new position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 103,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $996,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGNC. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in AGNC Investment by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 58,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 6,511 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in AGNC Investment by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 463,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,271,000 after purchasing an additional 85,030 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AGNC Investment by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 4,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in AGNC Investment by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 38,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares during the last quarter. 38.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John D. Fisk sold 20,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total transaction of $195,682.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 112,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,410.25. This represents a 15.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul E. Mullings sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total value of $105,710.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 128,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,990.71. The trade was a 7.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

Shares of AGNC stock opened at $10.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 30.09 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.64 and a 200-day moving average of $9.40. AGNC Investment Corp. has a one year low of $7.85 and a one year high of $10.85.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.04). AGNC Investment had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 19.32%. The company had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.37 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a sep 25 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 423.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AGNC has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $9.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Jones Trading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AGNC Investment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.63.

AGNC Investment Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

