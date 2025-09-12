Integrity Alliance LLC. Acquires Shares of 6,318 WEC Energy Group, Inc. $WEC

Integrity Alliance LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $689,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 7,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 14.3% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 12.6% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peak Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 77.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock opened at $109.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.94 and a twelve month high of $111.90. The stock has a market cap of $35.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $107.80 and its 200 day moving average is $106.80.

WEC Energy Group Cuts Dividend

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. WEC Energy Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.170-5.270 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th were paid a $0.8925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $3.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 68.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on WEC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a $107.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Daniel Krueger sold 5,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.14, for a total value of $659,060.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 6,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $734,190.84. The trade was a 47.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Molly A. Mulroy sold 4,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total transaction of $444,629.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 5,829 shares in the company, valued at $643,113.57. This trade represents a 40.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,448 shares of company stock valued at $7,581,132 over the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

