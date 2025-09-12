Integrity Alliance LLC. Invests $1.34 Million in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF $RDVY

Integrity Alliance LLC. acquired a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 22,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,341,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Triumph Capital Management grew its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 116,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,914,000 after acquiring an additional 8,263 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $935,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 52,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after acquiring an additional 14,648 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $156,000.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

RDVY opened at $66.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.42 and a 200 day moving average of $60.84. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.27 and a fifty-two week high of $66.76.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.1706 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 26th.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

