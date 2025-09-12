United Services Automobile Association Makes New $337,000 Investment in Meritage Homes Corporation $MTH

United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,790 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,439 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 380 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 676 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,892 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 606 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. 98.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Meritage Homes

In other news, Director Dennis V. Arriola purchased 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $70.00 per share, for a total transaction of $154,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 9,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,840. The trade was a 30.09% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 6,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $556,069.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 221,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,707,813.20. This trade represents a 3.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Trading Up 3.3%

NYSE MTH opened at $81.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Meritage Homes Corporation has a 52 week low of $59.27 and a 52 week high of $106.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.21.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.05. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Meritage Homes Corporation will post 9.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meritage Homes Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. Meritage Homes’s payout ratio is 15.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Meritage Homes to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.71.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

