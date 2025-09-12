United Services Automobile Association Takes $374,000 Position in ACI Worldwide, Inc. $ACIW

United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,896 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,027,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,930,000 after acquiring an additional 14,278 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in ACI Worldwide by 7.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,917,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,898,000 after purchasing an additional 126,169 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in ACI Worldwide by 132.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,571,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,986,000 after purchasing an additional 896,564 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in ACI Worldwide by 24.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,251,707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,481,000 after purchasing an additional 246,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. raised its position in ACI Worldwide by 9.5% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,180,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,604,000 after purchasing an additional 102,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

ACI Worldwide Trading Up 1.1%

NASDAQ ACIW opened at $50.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.83. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $40.45 and a one year high of $59.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

ACI Worldwide ( NASDAQ:ACIW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 14.76%.The business had revenue of $401.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. ACI Worldwide has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ACI Worldwide news, Director Janet O. Estep sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total value of $200,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 77,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,467,000.46. This trade represents a 5.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACIW has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Research downgraded ACI Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded ACI Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Stephens upgraded ACI Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on ACI Worldwide from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

